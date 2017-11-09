Remembering Rosies Part I: Ruby Coberly

Women had been a part of the industrial work force ever since the early 1800s. But when the United States entered the second world war, women went to work like never before.

"I'd just gotten married in August of 1940 and moved to Baltimore I was raised in a country. We went to a big city," said West Virginia native Ruby Coberly. "And moved in a two-room furnished apartment for 7 dollars a week rent."

During World War II she went to work for the first time as an airplane blueprint and parts maker.

"But when the war started, everybody was involved in that and I thought 'that might be nice for me,'" said Coberly.

Robin Payne, Fairmont State University assistant history professor, said the number of women in the industrial work force spiked from around 13 million to about 19 million during the war.

"Jobs like riveting or welding that had been seen as off limits to women. So with the needs of the war though there's a need to fill some of those positions and so there will actually be very active recruitment campaigns underway to call women to arms," said Payne.

Advertising campaigns were used during the war to encourage women to enter the industrial work force.

"Trying to say these are strong capable women but they're non-threatening, they're still feminine, we're not trying to change men's roles and women's roles," said Payne. "And in that context, the PR campaign very much stressed, 'this is for the duration.''

After the war, Coberly moved back to West Virginia and started a long career as a hairdresser. But she looks back fondly on her time working in Baltimore and aiding war efforts.

"It was interesting because there were so many people and I met so many new people, nice people. And I just enjoyed every minute of it at the time," said Coberly.