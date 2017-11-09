Students at East Park Elementary School say thank you to local veterans

As Veterans Day approaches people of all ages around the nation are taking time to remember and thank those who have served the United States.

One thank you came from a group of East Park Elementary School second graders Thursday morning.

The students performed songs including 'America the Beautiful,' for local veterans and parents

East Park teachers and faculty said they want their students to understand the sacrifices veterans made.

"We want the students to understand what they went through. We actually had speakers come yesterday to the school and speak to the students about what they went through when they were in war and what it was like to be a Marine or in the Army and I think the students were able to get a more in-depth visual of what they had to go through to support and fight for our country," said Jessica Holt-Whaley, East Park Elementary assistant principal.

The event took place at the Marion County Vietnam Veterans Memorial.