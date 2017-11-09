FSU dedicates Veterans Victory Garden

During World War II Americans were asked to conserve resources for the war efforts including food.

On Thursday Fairmont State University dedicated its Veterans Victory Garden which is a symbolic take on the victory gardens planted during WWII to share and conserve food.

The dedication included a 21-gun salute and the playing of taps.

Organizers said they want students who pass the garden to remember to thank and respect all veterans.

"We're proud of them and we appreciate them and we want them to know we have flags up on the upper side of the campus and now this down here. Let them know how much we care about them and that they'll be monuments on this campus to honor them," said Sandra Corwin, FSU Veterans Certifying Official.

The garden is located on Fairmont State's campus in between the Turley Center and Hardway Hall.