18-year-old Barbour County man pleads guilty to methamphetamine charge

An 18-year-old Barbour County man admitted to his participation in a methamphetamine distribution operation, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Austin Robinson, of Belington, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine - aiding and abetting. Officials said he conspired with others to distribute methamphetamine in Randolph County in April.

Robinson faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000.

