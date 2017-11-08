RCB's Casey Underwood commits to WV Wesleyan Soccer

A remarkable week at Robert C. Byrd continued Wednesday morning, when senior forward Casey Underwood signed a letter of intent with West Virginia Wesleyan.

Underwood's signing ceremony comes just days after netting the a game-winning goal in overtime in the Eagles' 3-2 victory over Charleston Catholic.

While the Eagles clinched their first state championship over the weekend, the Bobcats were off making history on the pitch, too. They won the Mountain East Conference tournament Sunday afternoon.

Underwood hopes she can help the 'Cats continue winning.

"I'm really excited to join such a successful program," said Underwood. "MEC conference champs, that's awesome, and I hope I can contribute to their success."

Underwood also scored the game-winner in RCB's sectional championship victory at Bridgeport.