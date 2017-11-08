Lamm signs with Fairmont State

Gracie Lamm officially committed Wednesday to play college basketball at Fairmont State.

The Cougars' point guard said it has been her goal to play college basketball, and she's excited to stay local live out that dream.

Lamm helped the cougars reach the state tournament last season, and hopes she'll make an impact when she joins long-time coach Steve McDonald and the Lady Falcons.

"I just went up there on a visit, talked to Coach Mac and Coach Steph, I got to see the campus and play around a little bit with their players, and it just felt like where I was supposed to be," said Lamm. "It just felt like home."

Lamm will follow a former teammate to Fairmont State. Cougars alumna Hope Brey is about to begin her freshman season with the Falcons.