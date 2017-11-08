Vehicle accident in Monongalia County shuts down part of I-79 - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Vehicle accident in Monongalia County shuts down part of I-79

Posted: Updated:
MGN Online MGN Online

An accident on I-79 has shut down part of the interstate. 

According to Monongalia County 911 dispatchers, both northbound lanes of I-79 near mile marker 151 between the Uffington Bridge and Westover exit are closed.

There's no word on any injuries at this time.

The Monongalia County Sheriff's Department, Westover Volunteer Fire Department, Mon Health EMS and Star City EMS are currently on scene.

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.