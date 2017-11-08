Vehicle accident in Monongalia County shuts down part of I-79

An accident on I-79 has shut down part of the interstate.

According to Monongalia County 911 dispatchers, both northbound lanes of I-79 near mile marker 151 between the Uffington Bridge and Westover exit are closed.

There's no word on any injuries at this time.

The Monongalia County Sheriff's Department, Westover Volunteer Fire Department, Mon Health EMS and Star City EMS are currently on scene.