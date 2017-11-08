WVU Holds Inaugural Day of Giving

West Virginia University's Inaugural Day of Giving took place Wednesday.

The WVU Foundation has organized a 24-hour online donation program to support its State of Minds campaign.

WVU hoped to raise money to support all aspects of its 2020 strategic plan of the future.

"We're trying to build awareness about the challenges of the state budget situation within the state of West Virginia and trying to help our donors and friends of WVU to understand the important role philanthropy is going to play moving forward in sort of maintaining our programs and maintaining the excellence here at the University," said B.J. Davisson, WVU Foundation.

"Giving is a continuous cycle the more you give the more you get back the more you give the more you get out of things so it's just a continuous cycle and I'm hoping that I'm with all this giving to me I'm able to return that and give back to other people," said Hannah Davis, WVU freshman.

For more information and to make a donation, visit dayofgiving.wvu.edu.