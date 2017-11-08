WVU celebrates first generation college students

West Virginia University is celebrating "National Day of First Generation College Students."

The student support services program sponsored the event that honors students who are the first in their family to go to college.

The support service program provides help like academic advising, counseling and tutoring.

It currently serves more than 200 students.

"This program really helps first gen students get their foot in the door. A lot of first gen students don't know what to do when they want to go to college or how to apply to college so student support services once you're here they really help you succeed," said Ladonna Adams, senior.

Student support services is a federally-funded trio grant program.