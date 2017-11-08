Webster County Pre-K students participate in career fair

Pre-K students at Glade Elementary School participated in a career fair on Wednesday.

Kids learned about banking, logging, wind turbine maintenance, nursing, even yoga and fitness instruction.

They also got their hands on some tools of the trade.

"We hope they get to experience some different careers, some that they can stay, if they decide to stay locally here in Webster County. Also, some careers that they might not have general knowledge of and experience with," said Allison Pyle, Webster County Schools.

Webster Springs Elementary and Hacker Valley Elementary also held Pre-K career fairs.