Family raises money for disabled son

Just like a lot of 9-month-olds, Kase Ware has a dad, Deuce, a mom, Melinda and an aunt, Kelley Moyer, plus a bunch of other family members who love him.

But unlike most 9-month-olds he has Pallister Killian Mosaic Syndrome, a rare chromosomal abnormality.

So rare that Kase represents 1 in about 200 known PKS cases in the world.

"There's not a lot of studies on it. So if we can just bring awareness to the state to the county, then it may help somebody else," said Deuce Ware, Kase's dad.

And a part of raising that awareness comes with a t-shirt campaign in partnership with Top Line Apparel.

The campaign is meant to raise money for Kase's next surgery to help him hear.

The 9-month-old has already undergone spinal surgery in hopes of one day walking.

"In order for him to be able to sit up he has to do therapy, everyday we have to work with him. In order to be able to roll over he's going to have to work to get there. He's not like your everyday kid who's going to be able to roll over on his own, we're going to have to work with him to get there," said Melinda Ware, Kase's mom.

And all that work isn't easy, especially when no one knows Kase's future.

"Me as a mother I would like to be able to say, 'yea I would like to envision him to live a normal life,' but you really can't say," Melinda Ware said. "Everyday with a PKS kid is going to be different, it's a struggle."

But he's not going through it alone.

Kase has a whole team of supporters, including his aunt who recently qualified for the Boston Marathon.

She is dedicating that run to her nephew.

"Every race I ever did I usually dedicate it to a cause or for somebody and when Kase was born in January, I knew right off the bat that I was going to be dedicating it to him," said Kelley Moyer.

If you'd like to buy a 'I heart someone with PKS' shirt to support Kase, click here.