Keep Fairmont Safe Petition Committee files supplementary petition

The Keep Fairmont Safe Petition Committee has filed a supplementary petition related to a human rights commission.
On Wednesday the group presented 577 additional signatures after the city clerk's office threw out insufficient signatures, which put the committee 304 short of the 1,979 signatures needed for a referendum.
The petition challenges an ordinance to reinstate a human rights commission which would add sexual orientation and gender identity to protected classes.
