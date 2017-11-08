Randolph County Building Commission to discuss 911 center relocation

Randolph County Building Commission will hear the third and final reading of an ordinance authorizing the issuance of lease revenue bonds for the potential 911 center relocation during Friday’s meeting.

The current Randolph County 911 Center houses the dispatch employees, the Office of Emergency Management, and the counties mapping and addressing office. The building and county commissions will also meet to discuss potential pre-bid contractors for the facility changeover.

“It is out to bid, and we’re really excited, and we’re anxious to see what the bids come in at, and once we see what the bids come in at, then we’ll have a better understanding of what finances will be involved, and quite honestly, is it something that the county can afford to do as we move forward,” said Randolph County Commission President Michael Taylor.

If bids do not meet the commissions’ expectations, the project will be put on hold. Commission members are hopeful bids will be feasible and construction will begin on the 11,000 square feet facility by spring of next year.