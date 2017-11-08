Marion County plans for Christmas Toy Shop

Although Christmas marks the season of giving, many local parents don't have the money to provide their kids with gifts.

So a number of local charities and including Christmas Toy Shop are working to make sure all kids receive holiday gifts.

Last year the group served about 650 families by providing toys and books to kids from 0 to 14, Wednesday they met to plan this year's gift-giving.

"A lot of children do not have an opportunity to have Christmas gifts and some may just have one or two. And we want to provide everybody with a Christmas gift, Christmas item not only including toys but books as well," said Rev. D.D. Meighen, Christmas Toy Shop secretary.

Organizers said teens and pre-teens are the group that's hardest to shop for and that they need gifts for most.

