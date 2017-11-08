United Way of Randolph County partners with local restaurant for fundraiser

Alpine Lodge and Restaurant in Bowden is partnering with the United Way of Randolph County to host a night of great food and live music.

United Way Night will be held Thursday night as a fundraiser in memory of the Lodge’s late owner, Mark Burke. The restaurant owners hope to continue an annual donation in Burke’s memory.

“It is a great foundation. United Way does a lot for Randolph County, does a lot for the state of West Virginia. The Burke family was very interested when I brought up the United Way. They wanted to do something for the community,” said Alpine Lodge and Restaurant General Manager John Curry.

Donations will be taken at the door. The Lodge is still accepting items for the silent auction and will also be unveiling a new menu during the event.