Research examines driver awareness of risks associated with using prescription medication

Chances are many of us at some point were on a medication prescribed to us by a doctor, and many of those medications come with risks.

The question is, do we know what they are?

A recent study at West Virginia University looked at whether or not drivers were aware that those prescription medications could impair their driving. What that research found was that people many need to be provided with more information associated with the risks of medication.

“If I’ve gotten a drug that’s in one of these categories, did I read the label? Did it tell me anything about driving? I think back about my physician did they say anything about driving?” said Robin Pollini, Associate Director of the WVU Injury Control Research Center.

Pollini said that about 20 percent of the people surveyed for the study were on some type of prescription medication that had the potential for impairment, but not all of them were aware of the warnings.

Her research dug further to try and determine if those people received a warning at all.

“The first thing we asked is was the medication prescribed for you? And if it was did you get a warning from a healthcare provider like a pharmacist or physician or did you get it from the label?” Pollini explained. “The second question was do you think taking this drug could impact your ability to drive safely?”

Researchers said that if you provide people with warnings they are more likely to be cautions and that people were least likely to receive warnings about the side effects of stimulants.

Pollini emphasized this wasn’t a study of impairment and that just because a drug has the potential to impair your driving, doesn’t mean it will.

“Whether you’re impaired by a medication has a lot to do with what you’re taking it for, the drug that you’re taking, what the dose is, how long you’ve been using it,” Pollini said. “It’s sort of a complex assessment of whether you can drive or not.”

While many people take these medications without incident, Pollini said she hopes the research leads to increased warnings from doctors or pharmacists.

“I think that our research gives us some direction to explore in terms of why aren’t people getting warnings or why don’t they remember them? What’s the optimal content of the warning right?” she continued. “Is there a way we can do that warning or labeling that people think about it and remember it?”

Pollini also encourages anyone on a prescription medication to have a thorough conversation with their doctor or pharmacist about all the potential risks, and be sure to use medications as directed to avoid impaired driving.