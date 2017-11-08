Lumberport Elementary School holds Career Day

Students at Lumberport Elementary School had a chance to look ahead to their future on Wednesday.

The school held its annual career day to show students careers they can aspire to, and share how important their education is to that goal.

School staff said it's never too early to start planting career ideas in their students' minds.

"Young children are pretty much sponges, they really soak up a lot of information, a wealth of information, and we want to get them interested because we want them to continue with that interest and that motivation," said School Counselor Alexa Rinschler.

Rinschler said the career day also had a greater focus on careers in the growing STEM fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.