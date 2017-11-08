WVWC students, staff respond to recent layoffs

For students at West Virginia Wesleyan College, the announcement of 27 layoffs affecting all areas of campus seemed to come from out of the blue, with more than a dozen campus employees told this school year will be their last one. To show their support, students gathered in the lobby of the administration building on campus Wednesday morning for a sit-in.

"We decided we were going to express those emotions in the sit-in today so that later at the town hall, we can be a little bit more logical, a little bit more reasoned in the questions that we have," said Will Wasson, a Wesleyan student who helped organize the protest.

That town hall will be held by President Joel Thierstein to address the concerns of the campus community. Thierstein said the decision to lay off so many wasn't a sudden one, and had been under discussion for some time. But he said the college is still financially stable.

"We're paying all our bills, we have manageable amounts of debt, none of that's our issue. Our issue is operating budget. We need to make sure our operating budget is structurally sound," said Thierstein.

Thierstein said all of the cuts were made to eliminate positions, not people, emphasizing that none of those who lost their job did so for performance-related reasons. But for students like Wasson, it's what's next that they want to see change.

"Mainly the goal is going forward that we have a little bit more transparency about the decision-making process, and just a little bit more transparency in the way of the administration," said Wasson.