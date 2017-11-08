Harrison County woman accused of choking child stands trial

A woman accused of choking her child is standing trial in Harrison County.

Shelby Chipps, 23, of Salem, allegedly choked her 3-year-old child in July 2016, according to the Harrison County Sheriff's Department. Chipps' boyfriend, Brandon Ford, was also charged in the incident.

Chipps and Ford each face four felony charges - child abuse resulting in injury, child abuse creating substantial risk of death or serious injury, strangulation and conspiracy to inflict injury to person or property. They have both pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Chipps' trial began Monday in Harrison County Circuit Court, in front of Judge Chris McCarthy. Ford is scheduled to go to trial in December.