Morgantown man accused of striking young child in face, leaving bruises

A Morgantown man was arrested for allegedly hitting a young child in the face.

Shane Wiles, 22, is charged with child abuse resulting in injury for bruising a 4-year-old boy's face, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department.

Wiles took the boy into the bathroom to "smack his butt" like he had done in the past when the boy was behaving badly, according to Wiles' girlfriend, who is the boy's sister. She told deputies that she did not see what happened in the bathroom but noticed that the boy acted timid around Wiles afterward, which she believed was unusual.

Wiles told his girlfriend not to tell law enforcement about the incident because he was afraid it would "lead to something."

Wiles is in North Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $40,000.