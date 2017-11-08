Festival of Trees invites community to celebrate the holiday season

Before we know it, the holidays will be here, but that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate a little early.

Friends of WVU Hospitals invites families to get into the holiday spirit at their 8th annual Festival of Trees.

Volunteers are busy preparing for the fun at Stepping Stones at Mylan Park.

The event includes gingerbread cookie decorating, ornament and paper snowflake making, a Candy Land for kids and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus and Monti Bear.

“We also have a store and we’re excited about our store because it has a little bit of everything,” said Pam Shriver, Public Relations Specialist for Rosenbaum Family House and Volunteer Services at WVU Medicine. “It has things that kids might want to buy for mom and dad or their brothers and sisters or it has things that mom and day may want to buy for each other or for you know other loved ones.”

Shriver said if children buy gifts and want to keep them a surprise, volunteers will help them wrap the presents on site.

Of course the event wouldn’t be complete without a silent auction for more than 15 decorated trees.

All proceeds benefit patient care and comfort at WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals.

“We provide such things as scales for the heart institute for folks who can’t afford to buy a scale but need to make sure that their weight is staying regulated,” explained Shriver. “We’ve donated activity packs to the emergency department for kids because when kids come in they’re scared and there’s nothing for them to do.”

Friends of WVU Hospitals has also used the funds to provide clothing for any patients in need, supply defibrillators for the security department to have in the parking lot and donated money to the Rosenbaum Family House.

Festivities will be held Saturday, November 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, November 12 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $50 for a family of four or $15 for individuals and children under two are free. That price includes entertainment, refreshments and activities.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or by visiting wvuhgift.com.