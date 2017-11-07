Big 10 Conference announces high school soccer honors

The full listing of Big 10 Conference postseason honors:

2017 BOYS ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

Conference champion: Fairmont Senior

Player of the Year: Isaac Swiger – Fairmont Senior

Coach of the Year - Jim DeNardi – Fairmont Senior

Forward of the Year - Corey Fluharty – East Fairmont

Midfielder of the Year - emilio buffey – robert c byrd

Defender of the Year - Angelo Potesta – Fairmont Senior

Goalkeeper of the Year - Jacob Branch – Fairmont Senior

First Team All-Conference

Tyler Whiteman - Bridgeport

Corey Fluharty - East Fairmont

Jhonn Herrera - Fairmont Senior



Michael Floyd - Fairmont Senior



Khori Miles - Robert C Byrd



Adam Bentz - Bridgeport



Tristan Nolte - Bridgeport



Trevor Short - Buckhannon-Upshur



Aiden Slusser - East Fairmont



Lane Pollock - East Fairmont



Isaac Swiger - Fairmont Senior



Emilio Buffey - Robert C Byrd



Angelo Potesta - Fairmont Senior



Alek Seech - Buckhannon-Upshur



Jacob Branch - Fairmont Senior



Second Team All-Conference

Broc Oliverio - Bridgeport

Anthony Atchison - Lewis County

Monty Rebelo - Preston

Alex Harvey - East Fairmont

Jared Parsons - Elkins

Keith Skaggs - Grafton

Jeremiah Cruz - Lewis County

Chase Howell - Liberty

Clayton Collins - Preston

Isaiah Williams - Bridgeport

Joseph Topardo - Fairmont Senior

Junior Noss - Preston

Tanner Dodd - Robert C Byrd

Honorable Mention All-Conference

Quincy Copeland - Grafton

Chance Howell - Liberty

Dawson Carpenter - Buckhannon-Upshur

Joel Prats-Casado - Buckhannon-Upshur

Ethan Sutton - Elkins

Collin Dodson - Lewis County

Dakota Taylor - Philip Barbour

Eli Williams - Robert C Byrd

Tristan Shaw - Bridgeport

Evan Garrett - East Fairmont

Ethan Wilson - Elkins

Gabe Wolverton - Grafton

Tanner Davis - Liberty

Cole Whited - Philip Barbour

Trevor Schoonover - Philip Barbour

Alex Royce - Preston

Ryan Collett - Robert C Byrd

2017 GIRLS' ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

Conference Champion - Bridgeport

Player of the Year - Casey Underwood – Robert C. Byrd

Coach of the Year - John Reese – Bridgeport

Forward of the Year - Makatlyn Tucker – Liberty

midfielder of the year - Olivia Liston – Preston

Defender of the Year - Kylie Bushko – Fairmont Senior

Goalkeeper of the Year - Rory Marple – Bridgeport

First Team All-Conference

Kyra Miller - East Fairmont



Makatlyn Tucker - Liberty



Casey Underwood - Robert C. Byrd



Ashton McKane - Robert C Byrd



Kaitlin Smith - Bridgeport



Lacy Bryant - Bridgeport



Keira Hill - East Fairmont



Rachel Phillips - Elkins



Sophie Manchin - Fairmont Senior



Maggie Dickey - Grafton



Olivia Liston - Preston



Kylie Bushko - Fairmont Senior



Emily Paugh - Lewis County



Lucy Thompson - Robert C. Byrd

Second Team All-Conference

Nonee High - Elkins

Sofia Triplett - Elkins

Hannah Floyd - Fairmont Senior

Allison Peters - Grafton

Logan Shanholtz - Liberty

Lauren Bennett - Buckhannon-Upshur

Isabella Pagliaro - Fairmont Senior

Maddie Smith - Robert C Byrd

Catie Wilson - Bridgeport

Audrey Gaudet - Buckhannon-Upshur

Kiley Calain - Elkins

Lauren McCallester - North Marion

Brittany Lawrence - Philip Barbour

Rory Marple - Bridgeport

Kinley Cummings - Lincoln

Honorable Mention All-Conference

Anna Cava - Bridgeport

Madison Ware - Buckhannon-Upshur

Tricia Lemasters - Fairmont Senior

Grace Rock - Liberty

Megan Noss - Preston

Meagan Walker - Lewis County

Mackenzie Hendricks - Lewis County

Brenna Riley - Lincoln

Kendra Bolinger - Preston

Kirstin George - Bridgeport

Peyton Carlyle - Buckhannon-Upshur

Jayden Lindsey - East Fairmont

Alli Hopwood - Elkins

Morgan Griffith - Grafton

Kamryn Caroli - Liberty

Morgan Southern - Lincoln

Hannah Harker - North Marion

Lura Simons - Robert C. Byrd

Anna Runyan - Fairmont Senior

Abbie Denham - North Marion

Cloie Mosesso - Philip Barbour