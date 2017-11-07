Big 10 Conference announces high school soccer honors

The full listing of Big 10 Conference postseason honors:
2017 BOYS ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
Conference champion: Fairmont Senior
Player of the Year: Isaac Swiger – Fairmont Senior
Coach of the Year - Jim DeNardi – Fairmont Senior
Forward of the Year - Corey Fluharty – East Fairmont
Midfielder of the Year - emilio buffey – robert c byrd
Defender of the Year - Angelo Potesta – Fairmont Senior
Goalkeeper of the Year - Jacob Branch – Fairmont Senior
First Team All-Conference
Tyler Whiteman - Bridgeport
Corey Fluharty - East Fairmont
Jhonn Herrera - Fairmont Senior
Michael Floyd - Fairmont Senior
Khori Miles - Robert C Byrd
Adam Bentz - Bridgeport
Tristan Nolte - Bridgeport
Trevor Short - Buckhannon-Upshur
Aiden Slusser - East Fairmont
Lane Pollock - East Fairmont
Isaac Swiger - Fairmont Senior
Emilio Buffey - Robert C Byrd
Angelo Potesta - Fairmont Senior
Alek Seech - Buckhannon-Upshur
Jacob Branch - Fairmont Senior
Second Team All-Conference
Broc Oliverio - Bridgeport
Anthony Atchison - Lewis County
Monty Rebelo - Preston
Alex Harvey - East Fairmont
Jared Parsons - Elkins
Keith Skaggs - Grafton
Jeremiah Cruz - Lewis County
Chase Howell - Liberty
Clayton Collins - Preston
Isaiah Williams - Bridgeport
Joseph Topardo - Fairmont Senior
Junior Noss - Preston
Tanner Dodd - Robert C Byrd
Honorable Mention All-Conference
Quincy Copeland - Grafton
Chance Howell - Liberty
Dawson Carpenter - Buckhannon-Upshur
Joel Prats-Casado - Buckhannon-Upshur
Ethan Sutton - Elkins
Collin Dodson - Lewis County
Dakota Taylor - Philip Barbour
Eli Williams - Robert C Byrd
Tristan Shaw - Bridgeport
Evan Garrett - East Fairmont
Ethan Wilson - Elkins
Gabe Wolverton - Grafton
Tanner Davis - Liberty
Cole Whited - Philip Barbour
Trevor Schoonover - Philip Barbour
Alex Royce - Preston
Ryan Collett - Robert C Byrd
2017 GIRLS' ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
Conference Champion - Bridgeport
Player of the Year - Casey Underwood – Robert C. Byrd
Coach of the Year - John Reese – Bridgeport
Forward of the Year - Makatlyn Tucker – Liberty
midfielder of the year - Olivia Liston – Preston
Defender of the Year - Kylie Bushko – Fairmont Senior
Goalkeeper of the Year - Rory Marple – Bridgeport
First Team All-Conference
Kyra Miller - East Fairmont
Makatlyn Tucker - Liberty
Casey Underwood - Robert C. Byrd
Ashton McKane - Robert C Byrd
Kaitlin Smith - Bridgeport
Lacy Bryant - Bridgeport
Keira Hill - East Fairmont
Rachel Phillips - Elkins
Sophie Manchin - Fairmont Senior
Maggie Dickey - Grafton
Olivia Liston - Preston
Kylie Bushko - Fairmont Senior
Emily Paugh - Lewis County
Lucy Thompson - Robert C. Byrd
Second Team All-Conference
Nonee High - Elkins
Sofia Triplett - Elkins
Hannah Floyd - Fairmont Senior
Allison Peters - Grafton
Logan Shanholtz - Liberty
Lauren Bennett - Buckhannon-Upshur
Isabella Pagliaro - Fairmont Senior
Maddie Smith - Robert C Byrd
Catie Wilson - Bridgeport
Audrey Gaudet - Buckhannon-Upshur
Kiley Calain - Elkins
Lauren McCallester - North Marion
Brittany Lawrence - Philip Barbour
Rory Marple - Bridgeport
Kinley Cummings - Lincoln
Honorable Mention All-Conference
Anna Cava - Bridgeport
Madison Ware - Buckhannon-Upshur
Tricia Lemasters - Fairmont Senior
Grace Rock - Liberty
Megan Noss - Preston
Meagan Walker - Lewis County
Mackenzie Hendricks - Lewis County
Brenna Riley - Lincoln
Kendra Bolinger - Preston
Kirstin George - Bridgeport
Peyton Carlyle - Buckhannon-Upshur
Jayden Lindsey - East Fairmont
Alli Hopwood - Elkins
Morgan Griffith - Grafton
Kamryn Caroli - Liberty
Morgan Southern - Lincoln
Hannah Harker - North Marion
Lura Simons - Robert C. Byrd
Anna Runyan - Fairmont Senior
Abbie Denham - North Marion
Cloie Mosesso - Philip Barbour
