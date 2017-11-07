Big 10 Conference announces high school soccer honors - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Big 10 Conference announces high school soccer honors

By Nick Farrell, Sports Director
The full listing of Big 10 Conference postseason honors: 

2017 BOYS ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

Conference champion: Fairmont Senior

Player of the Year:  Isaac Swiger – Fairmont Senior

Coach of the Year - Jim DeNardi – Fairmont Senior

Forward of the Year - Corey Fluharty – East Fairmont

Midfielder of the Year - emilio buffey – robert c byrd

Defender of the Year - Angelo Potesta – Fairmont Senior

Goalkeeper of the Year - Jacob Branch – Fairmont Senior

First Team All-Conference
Tyler Whiteman - Bridgeport

Corey Fluharty - East Fairmont

Jhonn Herrera - Fairmont Senior

Michael Floyd - Fairmont Senior

Khori Miles - Robert C Byrd

Adam Bentz - Bridgeport

Tristan Nolte - Bridgeport

Trevor Short - Buckhannon-Upshur

Aiden Slusser - East Fairmont

Lane Pollock - East Fairmont

Isaac Swiger - Fairmont Senior

Emilio Buffey - Robert C Byrd

Angelo Potesta - Fairmont Senior

Alek Seech - Buckhannon-Upshur

Jacob Branch - Fairmont Senior

Second Team All-Conference
Broc Oliverio - Bridgeport 
Anthony Atchison - Lewis County 
Monty Rebelo - Preston 
Alex Harvey - East Fairmont 
Jared Parsons - Elkins 
Keith Skaggs - Grafton 
Jeremiah Cruz - Lewis County 
Chase Howell - Liberty 
Clayton Collins - Preston 
Isaiah Williams - Bridgeport 
Joseph Topardo - Fairmont Senior 
Junior Noss - Preston
Tanner Dodd - Robert C Byrd 

Honorable Mention All-Conference
Quincy Copeland - Grafton 
Chance Howell - Liberty 
Dawson Carpenter - Buckhannon-Upshur 
Joel Prats-Casado - Buckhannon-Upshur 
Ethan Sutton - Elkins 
Collin Dodson - Lewis County 
Dakota Taylor - Philip Barbour 
Eli Williams - Robert C Byrd 
Tristan Shaw - Bridgeport 
Evan Garrett - East Fairmont 
Ethan Wilson - Elkins
Gabe Wolverton - Grafton 
Tanner Davis - Liberty 
Cole Whited - Philip Barbour 
Trevor Schoonover - Philip Barbour
Alex Royce - Preston 
Ryan Collett - Robert C Byrd 

2017 GIRLS' ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

Conference Champion - Bridgeport

Player of the Year - Casey Underwood – Robert C. Byrd

Coach of the Year - John Reese – Bridgeport

Forward of the Year - Makatlyn Tucker – Liberty

midfielder of the year - Olivia Liston – Preston

Defender of the Year - Kylie Bushko – Fairmont Senior

Goalkeeper of the Year - Rory Marple – Bridgeport

First Team All-Conference

Kyra Miller - East Fairmont

Makatlyn Tucker - Liberty

Casey Underwood - Robert C. Byrd

Ashton McKane - Robert C Byrd

Kaitlin Smith - Bridgeport

Lacy Bryant - Bridgeport

Keira Hill - East Fairmont

Rachel Phillips - Elkins

Sophie Manchin - Fairmont Senior

Maggie Dickey - Grafton

Olivia Liston - Preston

Kylie Bushko - Fairmont Senior

Emily Paugh - Lewis County

Lucy Thompson - Robert C. Byrd

Second Team All-Conference
Nonee High - Elkins 
Sofia Triplett - Elkins 
Hannah Floyd - Fairmont Senior 
Allison Peters - Grafton 
Logan Shanholtz - Liberty
Lauren Bennett - Buckhannon-Upshur 
Isabella Pagliaro - Fairmont Senior 
Maddie Smith - Robert C Byrd 
Catie Wilson - Bridgeport 
Audrey Gaudet - Buckhannon-Upshur
Kiley Calain - Elkins 
Lauren McCallester - North Marion 
Brittany Lawrence - Philip Barbour
Rory Marple - Bridgeport
Kinley Cummings - Lincoln 

Honorable Mention All-Conference
Anna Cava - Bridgeport
Madison Ware - Buckhannon-Upshur
Tricia Lemasters - Fairmont Senior 
Grace Rock - Liberty 
Megan Noss - Preston 
Meagan Walker - Lewis County 
Mackenzie Hendricks - Lewis County 
Brenna Riley - Lincoln 
Kendra Bolinger - Preston 
Kirstin George - Bridgeport 
Peyton Carlyle - Buckhannon-Upshur 
Jayden Lindsey - East Fairmont 
Alli Hopwood - Elkins 
Morgan Griffith - Grafton 
Kamryn Caroli - Liberty 
Morgan Southern - Lincoln 
Hannah Harker - North Marion 
Lura Simons - Robert C. Byrd 
Anna Runyan - Fairmont Senior 
Abbie Denham - North Marion 
Cloie Mosesso - Philip Barbour 

