Liberty preps for historic home playoff game

It’s been a long time coming for the Liberty football team.

For the first time in more than a decade, the No. 8 Mountaineers will host a home playoff game when they take on No. 9 Nicholas County in the opening round of the Class AA playoffs.

Mountaineers head coach A.J. Harman said it was the team’s goal to not just make the postseason, but to host a playoff game for the first time since 2005.

But Liberty has struggled down the stretch. After a 7-0 start, the Mountaineers were blown out in two of their last three contests, including a loss to South Harrison last week.

The Mountaineers will treat the playoffs as a new season.

“We’ve got to put it behind us the way we did with the Byrd loss," said Harman. "Hopefully, we come out the way we did the week after that. The boys were mad, and they don’t want to taste that loss again. And I think everybody understands how big a win could be for our school, a playoff win, which has only happened one time in the history of the school, so the kids know what’s on the line.”

The Mountaineers have now qualified for the playoffs in consecutive seasons.

