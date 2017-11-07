Fairmont Sr. returns to playoffs behind stellar defense

One year removed from a trip to the Super Six, Fairmont Senior is back in the playoffs after finishing the regular season with a 9-1 record.

That's good enough for the No. 4 seed in Class AA, and provides the Polar Bears a date with Keyser in the opening round.

Friday’s meeting will mark the third postseason match-up between the two schools in the last five seasons.

The Golden Tornado is 7-3, with one of those losses coming to Bridgeport. First year head coach Nick Bartic knows Keyser is capable of pulling off an upset with its physical, fast-paced brand of football, so his Polar Bears can’t overlook their first round opponent.

“We will definitely not be taking Keyser lightly," said Bartic. "Our guys have had experience with them. Our seniors, this will be the third time they’ve played them as well, so we know what we’re in for. We know it will be a very physical game, and we expect an intense week of practice.”

The Polar Bear defense has been strong all season, holding eight of its 10 opponents to 15 points or fewer. After a run of blowout victories to end the regular season, the Bears will have to be sharp again on that side of the ball.

“We’ve played very disciplined on defense. We don’t have too many letdowns. Here and there, we’ve given up some busted plays maybe, but all-in-all, we’ve been very disciplined, and our guys play to the rules of our defense.”

West Side hosts this first round game with Keyser Friday at 7:30 p.m.

