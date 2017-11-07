Steelers Refocus After Bye

After their idle week, the Steelers enter the second half of the regular season with a 6-2 record, and a refreshed mindset.

As the Steelers progressed through that bye week and began preparing for the Colts, head coach Mike Tomlin wanted to focus on two specifics aspects of their game.

“Two things I’d like to highlight in that area: The turnover ratio for us, we’re minus-one, and that usually doesn’t go along with 6-2," said Tomlin Tuesday at his weekly press conference. "And also, just largely cashing in on splash play opportunities. I don’t think enough is written and said about that.”

When the Steelers travel to Indianapolis for a game Sunday at 1 p.m., Martavis Bryant will be back in the lineup. He was benched for the Steelers' previous win over the Lions.