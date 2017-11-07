Harrison County Board of Education recognizes West Virginia School Nurse of the Year

The Harrison County Board of Education had many special presentations and awards given at their meeting Tuesday Night.

Carol Ward was recognized as the West Virginia 2017 school nurse of the year.

Ward, a Harrison County school nurse, has not only helped the students at her school, but also saved the life of a teacher.

Also at Tuesday's meeting, teachers at Nutter Fort Primary gave a presentation about how they have used a 'Families Leading Change' grant to improve the lives of students. The money has been used to increase access to S.T.E.M. programs, as well as to install a 'buddy bench' at recess to curve bullying.