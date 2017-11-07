Morgantown City Council partners with WVU

After a visit by a world-renowned author, the City of Morgantown and West Virginia University are once again partnering to make the community better.

Dan Buettner, author of the book "Blue Zones", spoke on campus in front of members of city council, who agreed with his message. A “blue zone” is a community that is superior in healthy lifestyle, environmentally green and responsible, and who’s citizens are happy. By becoming an official “blue zone”, Morgantown can add some extra appeal to people looking for a new place to live.

“It’s one of those mutually beneficial initiatives where the city’s going to benefit, the University’s going to benefit, it’s smart, it improves quality of life, it improves length of life, and it gives us a little something to brand ourselves with. In West Virginia, there are no 'blue zones,'” said Counselor Ryan Wallace.

Buettner’s book, "Blue Zones", is a New York Times Bestseller.