Morgantown citizens hold panel on tax reforms

Tuesday evening in Morgantown citizens held a community panel to discuss the tax changes at the state and federal level.

Panelists discussed the impact of the changes and potential program cuts stemming from those changes.

The panelists said the proposed changes would heavily benefit the wealthy and leave little for working West Virginia families.

“Well, mainly you have the state budget that was passed cut higher education, health and human resources, and those would be painful to a lot of people, and of course, it’s probably about the fourth year in a row that that has happened,” said Delegate Rodney Pyles.

A banner which was handmade was unfurled at the panel listing some of the programs that would be slashed due to the tax cuts.