Barbour County residents raise concerns over Fire Service Fee billing

The City of Philippi met Tuesday evening and some Barbour County residents expressed concerns about the fire fee.

The city said 6,000 residents of Barbour County received a bill for their assessed fees.

The fire service fee is $5 per residential and commercial structure monthly. Some of residents say that they received billing statements with discrepancies.

“When I look at my tax ticket its got a deed book and page for each parcel, that should have been heads up right there $15. No, they charged me $15 per parcel. So that’s $45 a quarter, $180 a year, I don’t agree,” said Jan Payne, resident of Volga.

Barbour County residents that feel that they have received a bill with a discrepancy can make an appointment with Philippi City Managers, or the cities finance director, to go over the assessed charges in their billing statement.

You can reach the city office at 304-457-3700.