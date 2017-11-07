TGHCDAVC: The faces behind Harrison County's Drug Task Force

When it comes to fighting the drug epidemic, it takes multiple units. The large unit that is fighting the drug epidemic in Harrison County is on a mission.

"Don't come here if you don't want to be tracked," said Sheriff Robert Matheny, Harrison County Sheriff's Department.

The message is simple, but the unit behind it is complex.

"We're here to give you some information about an ongoing drug investigation," said Chief John Walker during a drug task force press conference a few months ago.

The departments that make up the unit are fighting crime in different corners of Harrison County but have come together to fight the drug epidemic. The unit is called The Greater Harrison County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force. The acronym may not make sense but the idea does.

"What our goal is when a large drug distributor, rather it be in Baltimore, Maryland or Columbus, Ohio, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, when they think about sending drug runners out, the message that I would like them to know is don't send drugs to Harrison County West Virginia because they will lock you up and seize your product," said Sheriff Matheny.

Getting rid of the problem will hopefully stop it.

"Enforcement is part of prevention," added Matheny.

Matheny said that people may not realize it but it's a group like the drug task force that's making steps forward in the crisis. The meth you see right here was confiscated just 4 days ago by the force.

"Currently we have a number of local, state and federal agencies that are actively involved in our task force which makes it a pretty strong unit." said Walker.

"With all the different agencies combined together it brings all the different resources together that one agency wouldn't be able to acquire on its own," explained Chief Robert Hilliard, Clarksburg Police Department.

Walker explains just how effective the task force is.

"50 plus felony charges a year. Drugs involve weapons and we have the advantage of the ATF being a partner with us they are there whenever we need them," said Walker.

Now, when you see this acronym, you will understand the depth of resources behind it.