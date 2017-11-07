Man facing Marion County murder charges receives Lewis County prison sentence

A man indicted on two counts of first-degree murder in Marion County was sentenced to prison in Lewis County Tuesday.

Ryan Hubbs, of Ohio, held a woman at gunpoint and took her car near the CVS and Rite-Aid in Lewis County in October 2016. He is, then, accused of driving to Marion County and colliding with a vehicle near the Middletown Mall. David Glasscock, 64, and Sandra Glasscock, 65, died in that incident.

Hubbs is facing murder charges in Marion County and pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery in Lewis County on October 30.

The state asked Judge Jacob Reger to sentence Hubbs to five to 18 years on the robbery charge. Instead, Reger doubled the minimum sentence due to recidivism and sentenced him to 10 to 18 years in prison.

Hubbs has three years to pay $500 restitution to the victim of the robbery and more than $21,000 to the insurance company for stealing and crashing the victim's vehicle.