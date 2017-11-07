Local students say 'thanks' to veterans

A local elementary school started Veterans Day celebrations early with a veterans appreciation event.

Tuesday, Fairview Elementary school students, faculty and staff invited local veterans to an event put on by students and teachers.

Students performed a number of different songs and routines for the large crowd of veterans to say 'thank you.'

Organizers said it's important to instill love of country and appreciation for veterans at a young age.

"We want them to know that we are letting these children honor them and know that even in the future, these children will understand what it means to be a veteran and the sacrifices they've made for us," said June Haught, Fairview Elementary second grade teacher.

This is the third year Fairview Elementary has put on their Veterans Day program.