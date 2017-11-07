Former Marine chooses new career path

New uniform, new city but U.S. Veteran Christopher Vance said there are similarities between his time in Iraq with the Marines and his life now as a nurse at Mon Health.

"When you're in the military and you're in a combat situation if you make a mistake it could cost somebody's life. The guy to your left, the guy to your right is counting on you to do your job so they can go home to their family. It's really no different here. It takes an entire team to be able to run a good unit. And they have that here in this CCU," Vance said.

And he said those similarities make nursing a great fit.

"Things change and it's rapid and you got to be able to adapt. And that's another thing the Marine Corps and being in combat, this ability to just adapt because, like I say, you don't know what's going to happen the next minute. No days ever going to be the same. That's why I love healthcare. It's not monotonous, but everyday I get to impact someone's life," Vance said.

But not all veterans are as fortunate has Vance. He said it can be hard for veterans, especially combat veterans, to find fulfilling jobs after their military careers end.

"And a lot of depression related to veterans comes from the ability to find a job that fulfills the ability to help others. And a lot of people, you'll see them bounce around and bounce around, that's why they get depressed," Vance said.

Vance worked a few jobs before he decided on healthcare.

Before he officially became an RN he worked tirelessly to be the best student and absorb every bit of information he could.

"This isn't just a test, it isn't just for a grade but I'm going to be taking care of patients and this is going to directly impact them and I want to be the best nurse I can. So I spent a lot of time studying. So for me it wasn't really that hard. Especially going through Iraq and everything I've been through," Vance said.