ABU's President gives State of the University update

Alderson Broaddus University President Dr. Tim Barry addressed the Barbour County community during a State of the University meeting at the Medallion Restaurant in downtown Philippi.

Community members learned about the economic impact the university has and opportunities for growth. The Impact Statement showed that ABU has increased the number of jobs in the community, and the growth will continue with the increase in enrollment.

“The opportunities would be enrollment, the opportunities of being named one of the best colleges in the country. Some of the challenges are working on some probation issues and some of our plans for the future. The state is in a good state,” said ABU President Dr. Tim Barry.

Although Alderson Broaddus has seen a decline in enrollment, new academic programs, and financial assistance programs could potentially change that trend.