Cooking class encourages healthy holiday eating

Davis Medical Center in Elkins is hosting a series of healthy holiday eating classes and cooking demonstrations in time for the holiday season.

Healthy Holiday Eating for Diabetes is a way to teach community members the dangers of overindulging during the holidays and show alternative foods to make the whole family will enjoy. The menu is a full range of items, including breakfast and lunch options, and can be used anytime during the year.

“It’s especially troublesome with people that have diabetes. There’s always food everywhere you go; there’s always a lot of food available. You go to parties, at home and most of the food dare actually loaded with carbohydrates, which is not so great for people with diabetes,” said Diabetes Educator Jim Severino.

The next class will be held on Thursday, November 9 at Davis Medical Center and is free to those with diabetes and their families.