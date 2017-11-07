23 of 39 People Indicted on Drug Charges in Lewis County

A Lewis County grand jury returned 39 indictments during the November 2017 term.

Twenty-three people were indicted on drug charges, three people were indicted on malicious wounding charges, and 13 other people were indicted on a variety of charges, including domestic battery, child neglect, embezzlement and fleeing.

The grand jury met on Monday and Tuesday, and all of the individual's cases will now proceed to Lewis County Circuit Court.

The following people are indicted on the following charges:

- John Freeman, 44, of Weston, on malicious wounding

- Robert Dennison, 47, of Clarksburg, on malicious wounding

- Michael Davisson, 54, of Weston, on malicious wounding

- Matthew Duncan, 20, of Weston, on child neglect creating risk of injury, strangulation, domestic battery, attempted destruction of property, and destruction of property

- William Moore, 42, of Roanoke, on three counts of child abuse resulting in injury

- Angelena Roach, 35, of Weston, on three counts of child neglect creating risk of injury

- Justin Kelley, 28, of Weston, on child neglect creating risk of injury

- Perry Cogar, 35, of Ireland, on three counts of domestic assault, strangulation, domestic battery, and brandishing a deadly weapon

- Christopher Harper, 32, of Marmet, on possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to deliver, and possession of marijuana

- Brittany Sprunger, 24, of Clarksburg, on possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to deliver

- Tiara Queen, 27, of Weston, on possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver hydrocodone, possession with intent to deliver alprazolam, possession with intent to deliver clonazepam, and possession with intent to deliver marijuana

- Larry Snider, 35, of Parkersburg, on operating a clandestine drug laboratory and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine

- Kathern George, 28, of Buckhannon, on operating a clandestine drug laboratory and conspiracy

- Joshua Zirkle, 33, of Buckhannon, on operating a clandestine drug laboratory and conspiracy

- Charles Masters, 43, of Burnsville, on possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver hydrocodone, fleeing with reckless indifference, and prohibited person in possession of a firearm

- David Robinson, 35, of Weston, on delivery of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, delivery of methamphetamine, and conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school

- Emmanuelle Robinson, Jr., 40, of Weston, on delivery of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school and conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school

- James Lipps, II, 43, of Jane Lew, on two counts of delivery of methamphetamine

- Patrick Quinn, 37, of Weston, on two counts of delivery of methamphetamine

- Dillan Yeager, 24, of Crawford, on two counts of delivery of methamphetamine

- Brenda Metz, 42, of Weston, on delivery of methamphetamine and conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine

- David King, Jr., 48, of Weston, on possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine

- Donald Lough, 54, of Weston, on possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine

- Franklin Pennington, II, 25, of Fairmont, on two counts of delivery of heroin

- Dustin Watson, 23, of Roanoke, on possession of methamphetamine, fleeing with reckless indifference, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, second offense driving while license suspended, and obstructing an officer

- Angela Donnellan, 44, of Weston, on two counts of delivery of Adderall within 1,000 feet of a school

- Morganne Grubb, 20, of Weston, on delivery of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school, delivery of marijuana, and conspiracy to deliver marijuana

- John Riley, 48, of Crawford, on two counts of delivery of marijuana

- Amanda Brown, 32, of Weston, on possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of clonzepam

- Derek Woodson, 28, of Weston, on possession of methamphetamine, fleeing from an officer while DUI, fleeing with reckless indifference, fleeing from an officer, second offense driving while license suspended, and no insurance

- Christopher Bills, 24, of Clarksburg, on fleeing with reckless indifference and destruction of property

- Glenn Carey, 66, of Weston, on manufacturing marijuana

- Robert Beam, Jr., 21, of Buckhannon, on fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference

- Denis Hogan, 58, of Weston, on embezzlement and falsifying accounts

- Rick Meitzen, Jr., 36, of Ellamore, on entering without breaking, grand larceny, and obtaining money by false pretenses

- Mikal Bowles, 19, of Moundsville, on two counts of battery on a government representative and destruction of property

- Danelle Hawkins, 35, of Jane Lew, on shoplifting and conspiracy to commit shoplifting

- Kelli Robinson, 39, of West Milford, on third offense driving while in an impaired state

- Brian Nguyen, 40, of Barboursville, on entry of building other than dwelling, grand larceny, and destruction of property