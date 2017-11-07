Union Mission prepares for Christmas

Most of the Christmas lovers in your life are probably already decorating and preparing for the holiday season.

Well, they're not alone, the Union Mission in Fairmont is getting ready for Christmas as well by accepting applications for its children's Christmas party.

During the party kids who otherwise wouldn't get gifts are able to open presents and experience holiday cheer with loved ones.

Parents interested in applying should come by the mission and show proof of children with documents like school IDs and or birth certificates.

"I just feel it's important that children know that they're not alone and somebody cares and I want it to be us that cares," said George Batten, Union Mission executive director.

The mission is accepting gift donations for kids 2 to 12.