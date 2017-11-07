Highland Clarksburg Hospital holds active shooter drill as a teaching tool

Highland Clarksburg Hospital held its first emergency drill on Tuesday. The hospital, which is a behavioral health hospital, believes it is the first mental health hospital in West Virginia to hold such a training exercise like the active shooter drill.

From law enforcement to tactical units and first responders, an active shooter drill takes a lot of coordination between departments.

Lieutenant Kyle Lehosit, a first responder with the Harrison County Emergency Squad, had a role of his own.

"We will be waiting right here until the shooter has been cleared and they have secured the scene. It could take a while to secure the scene because they have to get through every area of the hospital," said Lehosit.

His partner, Captain Jeff Mayer, said sometimes EMS can move into a building as soon as some of the floors are secured.

"You can move up and take care of any victims, potential victims in that area and they can continue to clear that way you aren't waiting while they clear the entire hospital floor by floor, door by door kind of thing," said Mayer.

"Anything that we would really need inside, it has got in that bag," Lehosit said as he pointed to a blue back pack inside of the vehicle.

The first responders said that once they enter the building, they are looking to assess damage quickly.

While EMS waits for a building to be cleared or partially cleared, the Clarksburg Police SWAT team enters the building in pursuit of the shooter or shooters. The multi-level hospital can take a long time to clear, so the SWAT team works to clear the first floor while EMS workers can enter the building and attend to victims on the first floor.

Once Mayer entered the first floor of the hospital, his first victim had a gun shot wound to the chest.

"Well, she would get a green tag, and she could actually be walked to a triage area. She has been shot, but she is what we call walking wounded," said Mayer.

Meanwhile, the SWAT team takes on the 2nd and 3rd floors of the hospital. The unit works as a team to clear each room. A challenge in hospitals are the places to hide, like showers and bathrooms.

Finally, the SWAT team then has to deal with a shooter in a hostage situation.

"Come on out...what's going on in there...how many hostages do you have...we just want to know if they are alright..," said a member of the SWAT team to the shooter.

Once the shooters were detained, the briefing began.

The activity also allowed media to practice in the drill.

"We have over 400,000 square feet, and we are continuing to grow, and it has just been very important to us as well as having the drill for the community to be prepared," said Shannon Putnam, director of marketing for Highland Clarksburg Hospital.

The hospital and first responders agreed that the drill was a great learning tool for all entities involved.