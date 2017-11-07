United Hospital Center celebrates National Hospice Month

November is National Hospice Month.

People's Hospice is an entity of United Hospital Center that serves nine counties in our area. People's Hospice tends to 80 patients a day.

Many people need hospice services for end of life care.

However, hospice nurses say there are many misconceptions when its comes to understanding hospice.

"Probably one of the biggest misconceptions that we see is that hospice comes in and hastens death which is not true. What we would like to do increase the quality of life at the end of life so our goal is to make sure they are comfortable and pain-free," said Leah Hauser, hospice manager.

November is National Home Care and National Hospice Month, and together, the two serve hundreds in our area every day.