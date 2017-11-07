Veterans Day deals, discounts, parades & events planned in North Central West Virginia

Deals and discounts are being offered, and numerous events are taking place to celebrate Veterans Day around north central West Virginia. Find your county below, and decide how you would like to pay tribute to our Veterans this year! If you're a veteran, check out your county's list to find special discounts and deals to thank you for your service.

If you know of a Veterans Day event that is not mentioned here, please let us know by emailing us at news@wboy.com.

Deals & Discounts at Chain Restaurants:

Bob Evans will offer veterans and active duty military personnel the choice of one of six free meals on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11.

Eat'n Park will honor all active and former United States military personnel with a 10 percent discount for the entire month of November.

Applebee's will provide veterans a free meal on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11. Also, through Saturday, guests at Applebee's can thank their local retired and active duty military members through their Buy A Vet A Bud program, where guests can purchase a Budweiser or Bud Light beer at Applebee's to be given to a veteran who provides proof of service in-restaurant on Veterans Day. Guests can also create an original label for the beer with a personal message, which will be put on the bottle before it is served to the veteran.

Denny's will provide all veterans a free Build Your Own Grand Slam on Friday, November 10 from 5 a.m. to noon.

Red Lobster will offer veterans a free appetizer or dessert on Saturday, November 11.

Chili's will offer a free meal from a limited menu to all veterans on Saturday, November 11.

Texas Roadhouse will offer a free meal from a limited menu to all veterans on Saturday, November 11.

Doddridge County:

West Union will hold a parade on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11 at 4 p.m. at Cline Stansberry Stadium.

Harrison County:

The city of Clarksburg will hold a Veterans Day parade on Friday, November 10 at noon. Festivities begin at 11 a.m. in Jackson Square, and streets will close at 10:30 a.m.

The city of Shinnston will hold a parade on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11 at 11 a.m.

The Lost Creek Lions Club will dedicate a veteran's tribute bench in front of the historic B&O railroad depot at 10 a.m. on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11.

The Army JROTC cadets of the Robert C. Byrd High School's Eagle Battalion will host their annual Veterans Day ceremony at RCB on Friday, November 10 at 10:15 a.m. in the gymnasium. All veterans are welcome.

The Oaks Salon & Studio located at 20 Shaner Drive in Bridgeport will provide veterans free haircuts on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11.

Veterans will receive a free combo meal at all Harrison County T&L Hotdog locations on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11.

Marion County:

East Park Elementary second-grade students will hand out ribbons to veterans at Wave Tek at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, November 8.

Monongalia County:

The city of Morgantown will hold a parade on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11 at 10 a.m. beginning at the top of High Street.

Operation Welcome Home will host the V.I.B. All-American Tailgate Event and Military Appreciation Day at Triple S Harley-Davidson on Saturday, November 11 from noon to 3 p.m. There will be free food, drinks and tailgate games. Attendees can also enter to win WVU vs. Texas tickets.

CASA For Kids is holding a Salute to Veterans Dance at Elks Lodge 411 on Saturday, November 11 from 6-11 p.m. Tickets start at $30.

Tucker County:

Tucker Valley Elementary/Middle School outside of Parsons will hold a Veterans Day ceremony on Thursday, November 9 at 10 a.m. All veterans are invited to join the students for lunch following the ceremony.

Upshur County: