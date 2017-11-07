Fire destroys Glenville apartment building - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Fire destroys Glenville apartment building

Posted: Updated:
By Lauren Talotta, Anchor/Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed an apartment building in downtown Glenville Monday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on East Main Street, according to the Gilmer County Fire Department.

No injuries were reported, according to fire officials. The building is a total loss.

The Gilmer County Fire Department and Midway Volunteer Fire Department both responded to the scene

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.