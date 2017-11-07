Fire destroys Glenville apartment building

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed an apartment building in downtown Glenville Monday night.
It happened around 11:30 p.m. on East Main Street, according to the Gilmer County Fire Department.
No injuries were reported, according to fire officials. The building is a total loss.
The Gilmer County Fire Department and Midway Volunteer Fire Department both responded to the scene
