Clarksburg Police are investigating after a vehicle was reportedly stolen at Sheetz.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident happened around 8:20 p.m. on Monday at the Sheetz in Clarksburg.

The vehicle is described as a 2004 green Subaru Forester with the license plate 8YM812.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at (304) 624-1641.