Former NASA scientist speaks to WVU engineering students

West Virginia University Engineering students got an out of this world experience from a former NASA space shuttle scientist.

A lecture on Monday explained the roles before and after the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster was presented by scientist, Suresh Kulkarni, where he shared the events that took place the night before and the day of the 1986 Challenger launch.

“What NASA would like us all (scientist) to do is convey the message; they’re all looking for very bright engineers because we are essentially old now. These are the people that are going to make the space program happen in the future,” said Suresh Kulkarni, former Vice President of Space Engineering at Thiokol Corporation.

During his career as a scientist Kulkarni has worked with many astronauts, and the most notable one is John W. Young, who walked on the moon.

“The advancement of technology that has taken place since 1972 has been enormous. Everything we do today is so highly computerized and all the tools we have to be able to make an accurate perdition are so much greater than what we had in the past. For example the airplanes we design today is done on computers. The old days we had to do it all by hand, and then had to do a lot of flight testing to make sure they were going to work,” said Kulkarni.

Some of the most notable missions Kulkarni was involved include: space craft to Venus 1989, Galileo Spacecraft to Jupiter 1989, Hubble Space Telescope1999, and the Shuttle-Mir 1995.