Kroger Workers vote in favor of new contract

Contract negotiations between members of the United Food & Commercial Workers and Kroger began in early September and concluded Monday evening after two voting sessions.

About 1,000 union members representing 39 stores in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky negotiated with Kroger representatives about contract coverage. The union held previous demonstrations up to this point bringing attention to healthcare and retirement benefits cuts that have plagued other retailers in the area.

The unionized workforce was able to retain their existing retirement and healthcare benefits while winning wage increases. Representatives of the union knew that the negotiation wouldn't be easy and although they faced tough patches, they were excited for their win.

"They weren't always easy but we managed to get what we needed for out group." said Victoria Marano a customer service representative at a Kroger store in Morgantown. "We stayed extremely firm on what we wanted and health care was number one in pretty much all our books and we got exactly what we wanted. No changes for the next three years."

The new contract begins immediately and will extend into 2020.