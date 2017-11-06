PEIA insurance changes spark series of public hearings

Local teachers and service professionals met for a public hearing, Monday, to speak out against increasing PEIA insurance premiums and benefit reductions that would affect many in the area.

At the first of five hearings, this time at the Erickson Alumni Center, union officials discussed what would happen if the PEIA Finance Board’s proposed changes go into effect for the next fiscal year. Due to a gap of $7 million in the state budget, teachers and service professionals would see major changes to their healthcare coverage, including a .5 percent premium increase for active employees, 2 percent increase for retirees, and more. Salary tiers would be condensed from 10 to 3, lessening the gap for what people pay for their insurance regardless of their salary.

“Well, PEIA was originally set up with 10 tiers to protect people that make the least amount of money. This is like a Robin Hood kind of thing where we’re taking from the poor and giving to the rich, we’re condensing to three tiers, and it’s just disheartening that the people that make the least amount of money pay more,” said Stacey Strawderman, president of AFT Marion County.

For the full schedule of public hearings, see below:

Registration 5:00 PM

Public Hearing 6:00-8:00 PM

Monday, November 6: WVU, The Erickson Alumni Center, One Alumni Drive, Morgantown

Tuesday, November 7: Holiday Inn, 301 Fox Croft Avenue, Martinsburg

Tuesday, November 14: Tamarack Conference Center, 1 Tamarack Place, Beckley

Wednesday, November 15: University of Charleston Ballroom, Charleston

Monday, November 13: Call-in Option. Call: 304-410-0513, Enter Code: 987342