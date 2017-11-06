Erickson Alumni Center hosts renowned lawyer with local roots

The Global Chief Executive of the world’s largest law firm paid a visit to the Erickson Alumni Center, Monday evening.

Elliot Portnoy of Dentons Law Firm spoke to members of the university and community about his career, how his West Virginia upbringing has helped him achieve his success and the importance of keeping talented young locals in-state.

He stressed to others with ties to the area to help the next generation of West Virginians achieve their goals and contribute to the state.

“There’s a whole generation of students who are questioning whether West Virginia should remain their home, thinking about whether they should be leaving, and that’s a chance for us, even those of us who are no longer here, to find opportunities for people in the Mountain State to stay here,” said Portnoy.

Portnoy oversees a company with over 9,000 lawyers in 66 different countries.