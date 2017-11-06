Canary, McFadden Combine for Week 11 Insurance Connexion "Connexion of the Week"

A creative touchdown pass by South Harrison Friday was rewarded by voters, who named it Insurance Connexion "Connexion of the Week" for Week 11.

A halfback pass from Freddy Canary to Landon McFadden collected more than 60 percent of the vote in our weekly poll, and is this week's winner.

Stay tuned for more information on the upcoming Insurance Connexion "Connexion of the Year" poll, which will begin Friday.

2017 Insurance Connexion “Connexion of the Week” winners:

Week 1: Ryan LaAsmar to Joel Maurer (Notre Dame)

Week 2: Xavier Lopez to Andrew Sponaugle (Robert C. Byrd)

Week 3: Ryan LaAsmar to Sam Romano (Notre Dame)

Week 4: Dakota Holt to Tucker Knisell to Jacob Brady (Preston)

Week 5: Clay Bailey to Amir Richardson (University)

Week 6: Justyn Dean to Jesse Marks (Gilmer Co.)

Week 7: Kobie Carpenter to Cory Fazalare (Lincoln)

Week 8: Ryan LaAsmar to Sam Romano (Notre Dame)

Week 9: Kobie Carpenter to Jonathan Leep (Lincoln)

Week 10: Dalton Malcolmb to Ken Stahl (North Marion)

Week 11: Freddy Canary to Landon McFadden (South Harrison)