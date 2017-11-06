Buckhannon Parish House holds Yuletide sale

The Buckhannon Parish House is trying something new this year to get donations into the hands of those who need it most.

The Parish House is hosting a Yuletide sale across from the Taco Bell on Main Street in a former car dealership.

The clothes and other items are mostly new, and were donated to the Clothes Closet at the Parish House.

Organizers said they needed to make the room and are glad to open their doors to the community.

"Just trying to get everything moved out instead of stored. We don't wanted everything stored in the building. It's not benefiting anything in a storage building," said Clothes Closet manager Stella Harvey.

The sale continues from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. through Friday and on Saturday from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.