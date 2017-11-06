Insurance Connexion "Connexion of the Year" Finalists

It's time to decide which catch is most deserving of the title of Insurance Connexion "Connexion of the Year."

We've broken all 11 winners into three groups. Each week during the postseason, we'll leave it up to you to select the best play from each group.

The three finalists will need your vote again during a final poll the week of the Super Six to decide the "Connexion of the Year" champion.

Here are the finalists:

GROUP 1 (Poll runs from Friday, Nov. 10 - Monday, Nov. 13)

Week 1: Ryan LaAsmar to Joel Maurer (Notre Dame)

Week 2: Xavier Lopez to Andrew Sponaugle (Robert C. Byrd)

Week 3: Ryan LaAsmar to Sam Romano (Notre Dame)

Week 4: Dakota Holt to Tucker Knisell to Jacob Brady (Preston)

GROUP 2 (Poll runs from Friday Nov. 17 - Monday, Nov. 20)

Week 5: Clay Bailey to Amir Richardson (University)

Week 6: Justyn Dean to Jesse Marks (Gilmer Co.)

Week 7: Kobie Carpenter to Cory Fazalare (Lincoln)

Week 8: Ryan LaAsmar to Sam Romano (Notre Dame)

GROUP 3 (Poll runs from Friday, Nov. 24 - Monday, Nov. 27)

Week 9: Kobie Carpenter to Jonathan Leep (Lincoln)

Week 10: Dalton Malcolmb to Ken Stahl (North Marion)

Week 11: Freddy Canary to Landon McFadden (South Harrison)

INSURANCE CONNEXION "CONNEXION OF THE YEAR" CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND

Voting begins Thursday, Nov. 30 and ends Monday, Dec. 4 at noon. We'll reveal the champion that night at 6 p.m. inside the 12 SportsZone.