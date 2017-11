Football Playoff Bracket Set

Here are the matchups for the Round of 16 in the high school football tournament (local teams in bold):

CLASS A

No. 16 Williamstown (5-4) at No. 1 East Hardy (10-0) - Friday at 7:30 p.m.

No. 15 Richwood (6-4) at No 2 South Harrison (9-1) - Friday at 7:30 p.m. (Played at Robert C. Byrd)

No. 14 Fayetteville (6-4) at No. 3 Midland Trail (9-1) - Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

No. 13 Pocahontas County (7-3) at No. 4 Tug Valley (9-1) - Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

No. 12 Doddridge County (8-2) at No. 5 St. Marys (8-1) - Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

No. 11 Summers County (6-4) at No. 6 Webster County (9-1) - Friday at 7:30 p.m.

No. 10 Wheeling Central (6-4) at No. 7 Cameron (9-1) - Friday at 7:30 p.m.

No. 9 Sherman (8-2) at No. 8 Madonna (8-2) - Friday at 7:30 p.m.

CLASS AA

No. 16 Robert C. Byrd (6-4) at No. 1 Mingo Central (10-0) - Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

No. 15 Braxton County (7-3) at No. 2 Bluefield (10-0) - Friday at 7:30 p.m.

No. 14 Weir (7-3) at No. 3 Bridgeport (9-1) - Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

No. 13 Keyser (7-3) at No. 4 Fairmont Senior (9-1) - Friday at 7:30 p.m.

No. 12 Sissonville (7-3) at No. 5 Wayne (9-1) - Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

No. 11 Winfield (7-3) at No. 6 James Monroe (8-2) - Friday at 7:30 p.m.

No. 10 Philip Barbour (8-2) at No. 7 Point Pleasant (8-2) - Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

No. 9 Nicholas County (8-2) at No. 8 Liberty (8-2) - Friday at 7:30 p.m.

CLASS AAA

No. 16 South Charleston (4-6) at No. 1 Huntington (10-0) - Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

No. 15 Morgantown (4-6) at No. 2 Martinsburg (10-0) - Friday at 7:30 p.m.

No. 14 Spring Mills (5-5) at No. 3 University (10-0) - Friday at 7:30 p.m.

No. 13 George Washington (5-5) at No. 4 Spring Valley (8-2) - Friday at 7:30 p.m.

No. 12 Cabell Midland (5-5) at No. 5 Musselman (8-2) - Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

No. 11 Wheeling Park (6-4) at No. 6 Capital (7-3) - Friday at 7:30 p.m.

No. 10 John Marshall (7-3) at No. 7 Parkersburg (7-3) - Friday at 7:30 p.m.

No. 9 Hurricane (6-4) at No. 8 Hedgesville (7-3) - Friday at 7:30 p.m.